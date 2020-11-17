NBA Draft 2020 Presented by State Farm®: By the Numbers

NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m. CAT at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut, airing live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN […]

NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m. CAT at...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...