NBA Players Go Head-to-Head in First-Ever “NBA 2K Players Tournament” on ESPN and ESPN2

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young among NBA (www.NBA.com) players competing in NBA 2K20 tournament premiering April 3 on ESPN; Winning player to select charity beneficiary to receive $100,000 donation in support of coronavirus relief efforts. 2K, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced the […]

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young among NBA (www.NBA.com) players competing...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...