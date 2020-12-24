Alwihda Info
NBA Rosters Feature 107 International Players From 41 Countries


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


Opening-Night Rosters Feature Record 17 Canadian Players and Record-Tying 14 African Players; Seventh Consecutive Season League Has at Least 100 International Players. The National Basketball Association (NBA) (http://www.NBA.com) today announced that 107 international players from 41 countries are on opening-night rosters for the 2020-21 season, including a record 17 Canadian players and a record-tying… Read […]

