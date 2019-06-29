Alwihda Info
NBA and Agence Française de Développement expand Jr. NBA program in Morocco as part of Multiyear Partnership


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The National Basketball Association (NBA) (https://www.NBA.com/) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s inclusive public development bank committed to financing and technical assistance for projects that improve the lives of people in developing and emerging economies, today unveiled a new basketball court in Zenata, Morocco and will expand the NBA’s existing Jr. NBA programming… […]

