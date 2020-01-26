NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement on passing of Kobe Bryant

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement Sunday regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant: “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the […]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement Sunday regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant: “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...