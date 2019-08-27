Alwihda Info
NJ Ayuk in Billions at Play Explains How Energy Underpins the African Dream


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2019


African economies are undergoing a transformative period. The energy sector, in particular, holds great potential to revitalize African economies and empower the growth and development. This, is a subject NJ Ayuk dives into in great detail in his sophomore book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals. Now available for pre-order […]

African economies are undergoing a transformative period. The energy sector, in particular, holds great potential to revitalize Afric...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



