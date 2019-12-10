Alwihda Info
NJ Ayuk’s book Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals now available in Spanish


10 Décembre 2019


NJ Ayuk’s Amazon best-selling sophomore book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals is now available for purchase in Spanish. The English version of the book was launched early last month and has since become a huge success on the African continent and abroad. With a foreword by H.E. Mohammad Sanusi […]

