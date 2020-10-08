NOK 5.5 billion for humanitarian assistance in 2021

‘The Government has proposed an overall humanitarian budget of NOK 5.5 billion for 2021. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection worldwide is higher than ever before. With this budget, Norway will continue to be one of the largest humanitarian donors in the world,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen […]

‘The Government has proposed an overall humanitarian budget of NOK 5.5 billion for 2021. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...