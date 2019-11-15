Nairobi Summit looks at solutions to climate change and environmental degradation for women and girls

In mid-November, the [UN Population Fund (UNFPA) hosted a summit in Nairobi, Kenya](http://www.nairobisummiticpd.org/content/icpd25-commitments) to rally the political will and financial commitments urgently needed to implement the goals of the [1994 International Conference on Population and Development](https://www.unfpa.org/publications/international-conference-population-and-development-programme-action)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/nairobi-summit-looks-at-solutions-to-cli...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...