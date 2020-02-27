Namibian cosmetics go global

Ten small and medium enterprises represented Namibia at the Vivaness 2020 organic and natural cosmetics trade fair in Germany where they exhibited beauty products made in Namibia from 12 to 15 February 2020. The group attended the trade fair under the joint support of the Namibian Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi), the Deutsche Gesellschaft […]

