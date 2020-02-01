NBA (NBA.com) All-Stars Luka DonÄiÄ of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks lead the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 at the United Center in Chicago. The 26th Rising Stars will pit 10 first- and second-year […]

NBA (NBA.com) All-Stars Luka DonÄiÄ of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks lead the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches to play in the 2020 NBA Ri...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...