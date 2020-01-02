National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver Statement Regarding the Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern

NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away this afternoon as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago. His wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement: “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in […]

