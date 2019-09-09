Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

National Basketball Association (NBA) and OCP Group announce Multiyear Partnership to expand Jr. NBA Programming in Morocco and Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The OCP Group (OCP) (www.OCPGroup.ma), a world-leader in the phosphate industry, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced a new, multiyear partnership to expand Jr. NBA programs, teach life skills and build new basketball courts in Khouribga and Benguerir, Morocco and in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, while using the transformative power of […]

The OCP Group (OCP) (www.OCPGroup.ma), a world-leader in the phosphate industry, and the National Basketball A...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" 08/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

09/09/2019

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

09/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade 05/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019