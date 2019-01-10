National Council of Provinces (NCOP) adopts several bills during its Plenary Sitting today

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) today at it special Plenary Sitting adopted three bills: the Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill and the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill. The Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, which amends the Public Service Commission Act of 1997, seeks to ensure efficiency and certainty with […]

