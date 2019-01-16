National Micronutrient Survey launched in Somalia

The Ministry of Health and Human services of the Federal Government of Somalia today launches the Somali National Micronutrient Survey together with UNICEF and partners. The Survey is the first major nutrition survey the country is conducting since 2009. “For the next four months, we will be collecting critical health, nutrition and behavioral data related […]

The Ministry of Health and Human services of the Federal Government of Somalia today launches the Somali National Micronutrient S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...