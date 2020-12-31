For many years, and as it was pursuing ambitions to become a global LNG exporter, Mozambique has struggled to generate enough energy for its domestic market. We are now about to see an energy revolution thanks to great gas discoveries made by international investors over the past decade. While international technological innovation and skillful know-how […]

For many years, and as it was pursuing ambitions to become a global LNG exporter, Mozambique has struggled to generate enough energy...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...