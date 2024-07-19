ACTUALITES

Nearly 200 million vaccine doses allocated to reach millions of children missed during COVID-19 pandemic

Alwihda Info | Par Alwihda - 19 Juillet 2024

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has completed the allocation of nearly 200 million doses of vaccine to 35 lower-income countries in an effort to reach millions of children who missed out on critical routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.