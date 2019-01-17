Nearly 36 million children in Ethiopia are poor and lack access to basic social services, a new report reveals

An estimated 36 million of a total population of 41 million children under the age of 18 in Ethiopia are multi-dimensionally poor, meaning they are deprived of basic goods and services in at least three dimensions, says a new report released today by the Central Statistical Agency and UNICEF. Titled [“Multi-dimensional Child Deprivation in Ethiopia […]

An estimated 36 million of a total population of 41 million children under the age of 18 in Ethiopia are multi-dimensionally poor, meanin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...