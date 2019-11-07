Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

New Contribution of $2.11 Million from the Federal Republic of Germany to the Trust Fund in Support of Peace and Security in Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Novembre 2019


The Federal Republic of Germany is officially strengthening its participation in the Trust Fund in support of peace and security in Mali with a new contribution of $2.11 million, more than CFAF 1.250 billion. This support was confirmed during a ceremony held on 6 December at MINUSMA’s Headquarters in Bamako, Mali. Funds will be used […]

The Federal Republic of Germany is officially strengthening its participation in the Trust Fund in support of peace and security in Mali with a new contr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




