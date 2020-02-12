New Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) project to provide urgent support to flood victims in Rwanda

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda has launched a new project to support farmers severely affected by last year’s [floods](http://www.fao.org/emergencies/emergency-types/floods/en/) in the Kirehe district. The flooding submerged more than 50 hectares of rice fields and almost 4 000 hectares of cropland and killed about… […]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...