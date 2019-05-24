New Funding for European Union (EU) – International Organization for Migration (IOM) Joint Initiative in the Horn of Africa

The European Union (EU) has committed an additional EUR 18 million to its partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) known as the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Horn of Africa (EU-IOM Joint Initiative). The funding brings to EUR 43 million the EU’s total commitment to the EU-IOM initiative […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...