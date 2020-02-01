New NBA All-Star Game Format makes every quarter count for Chicago Charities

All-Star Teams Compete to Win Each Quarter for Local Community Organizations; Format Honors Kobe Bryant and Has Teams Play to Final Target Score in Untimed Fourth Quarter. The NBA (www.NBA.com) announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game, provide additional excitement at […]

All-Star Teams Compete to Win Each Quarter for Local Community Organizations; Format Honors Kobe Bryant and Has Teams Play to Final Ta...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...