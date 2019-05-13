Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

New Oil Players Embrace President JoÃ£o LourenÃ§oâs Investment Drive with Angola Oil & Gas 2019 Forum in June


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Under President João Lourenço, the Angolan oil and gas sector has grown from strength to strength and opportunities await for businesses in all sectors who are keen to increase their exports into new markets. The reforms by the government so far will benefit all Angolans and increase the ability of employers to generate more opportunities […]

Under President João Lourenço, the Angolan oil and gas sector has grown from strength to strength and opportunities await for businesses in all sec...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...