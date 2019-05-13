Under President João Lourenço, the Angolan oil and gas sector has grown from strength to strength and opportunities await for businesses in all sectors who are keen to increase their exports into new markets. The reforms by the government so far will benefit all Angolans and increase the ability of employers to generate more opportunities […]

Under President João Lourenço, the Angolan oil and gas sector has grown from strength to strength and opportunities await for businesses in all sec...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...