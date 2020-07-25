Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

New Online Course from Harvard teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juillet 2020


Africa has complex and unique business opportunities. Harvard Business School professors are launching a new online course to teach entrepreneurs how to build scalable businesses designed to solve core problems in Africa. Unlike other business courses, this one focuses on identifying points of opportunity for smart entrepreneurial efforts through live online lectures, peer-to-peer learning, and […]

Africa has complex and unique business opportunities. Harvard Business School professors a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 24 Juillet 2020 - 22:12 African Union launches a new program on Migration and Health

Vendredi 24 Juillet 2020 - 21:01 Coronavirus – Ghana: Socio-economic impact in Ghana

Vendredi 24 Juillet 2020 - 20:43 Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24 July 2020)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/07/2020

​Tchad : un homme suspect habillé en femme arrêté

​Tchad : un homme suspect habillé en femme arrêté

Tchad : début d'enrôlement des candidats au baccalauréat à Goz Beida Tchad : début d'enrôlement des candidats au baccalauréat à Goz Beida 24/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un procureur retrouvé mort dans sa chambre

24/07/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Éducation nationale et de la Promotion civique

24/07/2020

Tchad : des armes, des faux billets et de la drogue saisis par la gendarmerie, 29 arrestations

24/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda