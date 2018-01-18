New Power Africa Guide to Help Electricity Generators Improve Community Relations

Power Africa, a U.S. Government initiative to double electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, today launched the Guide to Community Engagement for Power Projects in Kenya. The Guide outlines how electricity producers can best engage with electricity consumers. “This Guide is a critical addition to the Power Africa partnership. It is designed to offer power project […]

Power Africa, a U.S. Government initiative to double electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, today launched the Guide ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...