New South Sudan peace declaration brokered by Sant’Egidio comes into force

Amid persistent worldwide spiritual and moral appeals for peace, reconciliation, and support, the government of South Sudan and holdout opposition groups recommitted to cessation of hostilities in a peace declaration brokered by the Sant’ Egidio, a Rome-based lay Catholic movement. The agreement is yet another key step in the attempt to end the prolonged conflict […]
