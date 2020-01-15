Alwihda Info
New South Sudan peace declaration brokered by Sant’Egidio comes into force


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Amid persistent worldwide spiritual and moral appeals for peace, reconciliation, and support, the government of South Sudan and holdout opposition groups recommitted to cessation of hostilities in a peace declaration brokered by the Sant’ Egidio, a Rome-based lay Catholic movement. The agreement is yet another key step in the attempt to end the prolonged conflict […]

Amid persistent worldwide spiritual and moral appeals for peace, reconciliation, and support, the government of South Suda...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



