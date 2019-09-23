New U.S. Investment to help Ethiopia’s Education System prepare University Graduates for the Workplace

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Save the Children and Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced $2 million in new institutional capacity development support to Ethiopian higher education institutions through USAID’s Building the Potential of Youth Activity (POTENTIAL); a five-year project implemented by Save the Children. The support will address some of… […]

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Save the Children and Min...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...