New U.S. Investment to help Ethiopia’s Education System prepare University Graduates for the Workplace


23 Septembre 2019


The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Save the Children and Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced $2 million in new institutional capacity development support to Ethiopian higher education institutions through USAID’s Building the Potential of Youth Activity (POTENTIAL); a five-year project implemented by Save the Children. The support will address some of… […]

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Save the Children and Min...

TCHAD - 22/09/2019

Tchad : "il est impossible d'organiser les élections législatives en 2019", Alhabo

Tchad : "il est impossible d’organiser les élections législatives en 2019", Alhabo

Tchad : l'opposition menace de bouder la tenue des élections législatives "biaisées" 22/09/2019

Tchad : "Nous sommes prêts et disposés à aller aux élections, même si c'est demain"

22/09/2019

Tchad : la société civile estime que l'état d'urgence est incompatible avec les élections

22/09/2019

Tchad : une campagne de sensibilisation pour la cohabitation éleveurs-agriculteurs

22/09/2019
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d'être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l'immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi