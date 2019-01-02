Alwihda Info
New Year’s Babies: An estimated 5,500 children will be born in Tanzania on New Year’s Day – UNICEF


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2019


An estimated 5,500 babies will be born in Tanzania on New Year’s Day, UNICEF said today. Tanzanian babies will account for 1.4 per cent of the estimated 395,072 babies to be born on New Year’s Day. In cities around the world, revelers will welcome not only the New Year with great festivities but also their […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



