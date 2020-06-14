New analyses and insights on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s agricultural and food systems

Africa.com, in collaboration with McKinsey & Co., will host the next session of Crisis Management for African Business Leaders on June 17. Safeguarding Africa’s Food Systems Through and Beyond the Crisis, features experts working with agricultural companies on development strategies, introduction of technology and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the continent’s burgeoning youth… Read more […]

Africa.com, in collaboration with McKinsey & Co., will host the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...