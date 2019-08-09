Newly constructed police post to help curb sexual-related violence in Rumbek (by Peter Ring Ariik Kuol)

Residents of Deng-Nhial area in Rumbek County have been jovially celebrating the handover, by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), of a newly erected police post which they hope will enable the police to better protect people and property. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Deborah Anek Gordon, an area resident, said the presence […]

Residents of Deng-Nhial area in Rumbek County have been jovially celebrating the handover, by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...