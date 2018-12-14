News Comment by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi

“On the fifth anniversary of the start of conflict in South Sudan, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing again to all parties to continue pursuing a sustainable and lasting peace. “The people of South Sudan, many of whom have been displaced multiple times in their lives, deserve an end to their suffering,” said Filippo […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...