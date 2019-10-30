News comment by Jean-Paul Cavalieri, UNHCR’s Chief of Mission in Libya, on the situation at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli

by Jean-Paul Cavalieri “UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is actively working to find solutions for some 200 people, including migrants and refugees, who arrived yesterday at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. Most were released from the Abu Salim detention centre, others come from urban areas, with the hope to be hosted at […]

by Jean-Paul Cavalieri “UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is actively working to find solutions for some 200 people, including migrants and refugees, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...