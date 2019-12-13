Nigeria: African Development Bank approves $124.2 million loan for water sector reforms in Akure to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Thursday approved a $ 124.2 million loan to finance the Urban Water Sector Reform and Akure Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Nigeria. The amount includes an African Growing Together Fund (AGTF) loan of $20 million. The overall project cost is $222.69 million and […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Thursday approved a $ 124.2 million loan to finance the Urban Water Secto...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...