Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria: All hands on deck to implement Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, says Minister Nanono


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)), in collaboration with the government of Nigeria, has held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss details around Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria. A workshop was held in Abuja from 17 to 18 February to address the categorization and location of the SAPZs, which are meant to kickstart the agriculture […]

The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)), in coll...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/02/2020

Coronavirus : les étudiants tchadiens à Wuhan font appel au Président Déby

Coronavirus : les étudiants tchadiens à Wuhan font appel au Président Déby

Tchad : 2ème tour de vaccination contre la poliomyélite à Koundjourou Tchad : 2ème tour de vaccination contre la poliomyélite à Koundjourou 23/02/2020

Populaires

Coronavirus : les étudiants tchadiens à Wuhan font appel au Président Déby

23/02/2020

TIGO, le Réseau N° 1 baisse encore ses prix : Appelez tous les réseaux au même prix

23/02/2020

Tchad : session criminelle à l'Est, des peines de 5 ans à la prison à vie

23/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar