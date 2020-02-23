Nigeria: All hands on deck to implement Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, says Minister Nanono

The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)), in collaboration with the government of Nigeria, has held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss details around Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria. A workshop was held in Abuja from 17 to 18 February to address the categorization and location of the SAPZs, which are meant to kickstart the agriculture […]

The African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)), in coll...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...