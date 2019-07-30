Nigeria: Court Bans Shia Group

A Nigerian court ruled on July 26, 2019 that activities of the Shia Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) amount to “acts of terrorism and illegality” and ordered the government to ban the religious group, Human Rights Watch said today. Nigeria’s presidency then [announced the ban](https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/1155535534615384071) on July 28. “The sweeping court ruling against the Shia… […]

