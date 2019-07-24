Nigeria: Deadly Crackdown on Shia Protest

[Nigerian](https://www.hrw.org/africa/nigeria) police fired apparently unlawfully on a peaceful protest by the Shia Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in the capital, Abuja, on July 22, 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. Eleven protesters, a journalist, and a police officer were killed, while dozens of others were wounded or arrested, according to witnesses and authorities. The Shia […]

