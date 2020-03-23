Alwihda Info
Nigeria Records First Death from COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mars 2020


The Federal Government has confirmed its first death from Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this today, at a Press Briefing in Abuja. The case was a 67-year male who returned home following medical treatment in the United Kingdom. “Sadly, we recorded our first death from COVID-19 in the country. […]

