Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) introduces ScrumIT

NRFF (https://theNRFF.com) General Manager; Mike Archer announced the federation’s resolve to introduce ScrumIT, an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application. The software is internet based, and users can access it from any internet browser. Other users of scrumIT include South Africa based Unions […]

