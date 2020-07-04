Alwihda Info
Nigeria Rugby Players and Coaches share knowledge via Webinar Sessions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juillet 2020


With the ongoing pandemic affecting Rugby across the globe, the NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) have organized leadership webinar sessions for Black Stallions players and coaching staff. The webinar session is hosted by Dr Wilbur Kraak. a sport coaching lecturer at the Department of Sport Science, Stellenbosh University in South Africa. Dr Kraak (PhD, sport Science) has published […]

