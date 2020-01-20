Alwihda Info
Nigeria: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Outraged at Attack Against Major Humanitarian Facility


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Janvier 2020


The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, strongly condemns the attack by non-state armed groups against the main humanitarian accommodation in Ngala, in the north-eastern State of Borno. “I am outraged by the extremely violent attack on this key humanitarian facility where five United Nations staff were staying at the time of the […]

