Nigeria beat Ghana in inaugural President’s Rugby Cup

The Black Stallions of Nigeria edged the Eagles of Ghana 14-12 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Cape Coast Ghana on Saturday. The first half ended without points from both teams as the Black Stallions dominated and pinned the Eagles in their half for most part of the […]

