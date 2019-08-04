Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria beat Ghana in inaugural President’s Rugby Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Black Stallions of Nigeria edged the Eagles of Ghana 14-12 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Cape Coast Ghana on Saturday. The first half ended without points from both teams as the Black Stallions dominated and pinned the Eagles in their half for most part of the […]

The Black Stallions of Nigeria edged the Eagles of Ghana 14-12 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Cape Coast Ghana on Saturday. Th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/08/2019

Tchad : fin des épreuves de la 2ème session du baccalauréat

Tchad : fin des épreuves de la 2ème session du baccalauréat

Tchad : les délégués, chefs de quartiers et de carrés d'Abéché se renforcent Tchad : les délégués, chefs de quartiers et de carrés d'Abéché se renforcent 02/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : À quoi va servir la nouvelle Agence de normalisation

03/08/2019

Tchad : des obus et grenades obsolètes détruits au Nord

03/08/2019

Tchad : la CASAC appelle à préserver la paix et à l’éveil des consciences

04/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/07/2019 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 22/07/2019

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi