Nigeria is steering towards another deadly Cholera outbreak


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Overcrowded displacement camps coupled with a lack of basic sanitation facilities and hygiene will cause another cholera outbreak in northeast Nigeria if action is not taken now to prevent it, warns the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). A record high number of 10,000 cases of cholera was recorded in northeast Nigeria in 2018, with more than […]

Overcrowded displacement camps coupled with a lack of basic sanitation facilities and hygiene will cause another cholera outbreak in northeast Nig...

