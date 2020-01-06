Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria set to advance gas plans during the 3rd annual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) conference


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Last month, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the Year of Gas for the West African Nation. In line with this initiative, the Minister and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will host […]

Last month, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the Year of Gas for the Wes...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/01/2020

Tchad : brume de poussière à Pala et ses environs, des précautions à prendre

Tchad : brume de poussière à Pala et ses environs, des précautions à prendre

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue" Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue" 05/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des soldats seront redéployés au Lac après une mission au Nigeria

05/01/2020

Tchad : une femme dans un état critique après une tentative de suicide à Goz Beida

05/01/2020

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue"

05/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Nigeria : "le déploiement du contingent tchadien a donné des résultats satisfaisants" (défense)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra