Nigeria to host Rugby Africa Silver Cup 2019

Rugby Africa has confirmed Nigeria to host the Africa Silver Cup 2019 Pool A Tournament in Lagos in June which will see Nigeria play host to Madagascar, Botswana and Ghana. The Tournament will be held from 6th – 17th June, 2019 and is a huge opportunity to greatly increase Rugby’s awareness in the country. Cote […]

Rugby Africa has confirmed Nigeria to host the Africa Silver Cup 2019 Pool A Tournament in Lagos in June which will see Nigeria play host to Madagascar, Botswana and Ghana. Th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...