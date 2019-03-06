Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Nigeria to host Rugby Africa Silver Cup 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rugby Africa has confirmed Nigeria to host the Africa Silver Cup 2019 Pool A Tournament in Lagos in June which will see Nigeria play host to Madagascar, Botswana and Ghana. The Tournament will be held from 6th – 17th June, 2019 and is a huge opportunity to greatly increase Rugby’s awareness in the country. Cote […]

