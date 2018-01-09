Alwihda Info
Nigerian journalist detained over critical article he didn’t write


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Nigerian authorities should immediately release Timothy Elombah, editor of the news website Elombah, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces arrested the journalist at his home in Nnewi, a city in Anambra state, on January 1, 2018, according to his lawyer, Obunike Ohaegbu, and [media](https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/254274-nigeria-police-hold-journalist-days-publication-ig.html)[reports](https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/journalist-arrested-publication/).…...

Tchad : rencontre entre le gouvernement et les syndicats sur l’abattement des salaires

Vœux du nouvel an d’Abdoulaye Miskine aux centrafricains

Centrafrique : la politique de la main tendue

Réaction de la direction Europe de l’ABACO aux vœux du président intérimaire de la RDC

