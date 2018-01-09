Nigerian journalist detained over critical article he didn’t write

Nigerian authorities should immediately release Timothy Elombah, editor of the news website Elombah, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces arrested the journalist at his home in Nnewi, a city in Anambra state, on January 1, 2018, according to his lawyer, Obunike Ohaegbu, and [media](https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/254274-nigeria-police-hold-journalist-days-publication-ig.html)[reports](https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/journalist-arrested-publication/).…...
