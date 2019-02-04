Alwihda Info
Nigerians Hear How Migrating Irregularly “Is Like Killing Yourself”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


“Don’t assume if you attempt the journey your fortune will change for the better,” a woman says over the public address system in the crowded Uselu market in Benin City, the capital of Nigeria’s Edo State. “Many embarked on the journey and never made it. Many people are dying in the Sahara Desert.” She was […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



