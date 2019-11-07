Nine African Countries Agree to Begin Journey Towards Pooled Procurement to Increase Their Access to Affordable Life-Saving Vaccines

Nine middle-income countries in Africa have agreed to work towards pooled procurement mechanisms by first sharing vital information on their vaccine purchasing practices, including the prices they pay and their suppliers. Sharing information and ultimately pooling their orders will better leverage their individual purchasing power and thus strengthen their vaccine security and increase their access… […]

