“Nobody eats GDP” says African Development Bank President as he calls for inclusive growth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa’s economies are growing strongly, but growth alone cannot meet the needs of the continent’s poorest citizens, because “nobody eats GDP,” the African Development Bank’s ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) President, Akinwumi Adesina, said as he unveiled the Bank’s flagship economic report on Thursday. The 2020 [African Economic Outlook](https://www.afdb.org/en/knowledge/publications/african-economic-outlook)… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/nobody-eats-gdp-says-african-de...

