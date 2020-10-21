Norway provides NOK 390 million to those affected by the crisis in the Sahel

A deterioration in the security situation, climate change and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are causing immense suffering and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel region. Norway is announcing a contribution of NOK 390 million at a digital donor conference today. Around 13 million people in Burkino Faso, Mali and Niger are […]

