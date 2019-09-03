Official visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), H. E. Sir Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, will be on an official visit in Belgium starting on Tuesday 17 September 2019. After the official welcome by Prime Minister Charles Michel and a governmental meeting at the Egmont Palace, President Tshisekedi will be received by His Majesty […]

