Official visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Septembre 2019


The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), H. E. Sir Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, will be on an official visit in Belgium starting on Tuesday 17 September 2019. After the official welcome by Prime Minister Charles Michel and a governmental meeting at the Egmont Palace, President Tshisekedi will be received by His Majesty […]

